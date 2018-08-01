NFB president’s statement regarding adoption of Sen. Fischer amendment on livestock hauler exemption

LINCOLN, Neb. — "Today the Senate acted to provide livestock haulers with a one-year extension from having to comply with electronic logging device requirements under federal hours of service regulations. This is an important step in the ongoing process to make sure federal regulations governing livestock transport provide much needed flexibility to our state's livestock haulers. We greatly appreciate Sen. (Deb) Fischer's (R-Neb.) leadership and efforts to successfully bring this amendment to the table and secure its passage as part of broader legislation to fund government programs. We look forward to continuing to work with Sen. Fischer to find a permanent solution that provides a common-sense approach to regulations that recognize the unique challenges that exist in hauling livestock animals."