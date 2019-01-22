NFR qualifier Biglow looking for Denver title at NWSS

DENVER – Three years ago, bareback rider Clayton Biglow from Clements, Calif., had yet to compete at the National Western Stock Show rodeo.

The talented athlete came close to a win here last year. He finished as the reserve champion in Denver and won over $8,000 giving him a jump start on his 2018 rodeo season. It was his first time to ever compete in the Denver Coliseum. That money helped him qualify for his third Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. He finished fourth for the year and is hoping to improve on that in 2019.

When Biglow started this rodeo, he was 16th in the world standings with $8,618 won. He has the potential to change that with an 87.5-point ride in the Denver Coliseum on Monday afternoon. That ride on Summit Pro Rodeo's Major Party puts him in second place in the first round. He will ride his second horse at the Tuesday evening performance and if he gets another great score he will be a favorite to be riding for the National Western Stock Show championship next Sunday.

"I've had okay winters in the past, but never a great one," Biglow said. "It would be a great start to my year to win Denver. It's one of the old prestigious rodeos that I've hoped to win since I started competing."

Bubba Boots, from St. Anthony, Idaho, has made a name for himself in college rodeo having qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo three times in the steer wrestling and team roping. He came through the National Western's qualifier to compete at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association portion of the rodeo in the steer wrestling.

Boots, who competed for Northwest College at Powell, Wyo., stopped the clock here in 3.9 seconds. While that is unlikely to be among the top eight competitors who get a check in the first round, it puts him in great shape to qualify for Sunday's finals if he can have a repeat performance on Tuesday. The best 12 contestants in each of the events with the highest total scores and fastest total times on two runs will advance to the final round hoping to win a National Western title.

The PRCA and WPRA portion of the National Western will continue Tuesdasy night at 7 p.m.

The following are results from the National Western Stock Show Rodeo.

Ninth Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Colo., 87.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Major Party. 2, Dantan Bertsch, Eastend, Saskatchewan, 80.5. 3, George Gillespie IV, Darby, Mont., 71. 4, Grant Denny, Minden, Nev., 70.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, 3.9 seconds. 2, Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 4.3. 3, Austin Schneider, Beetown, Wis., 5.7. 4, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 9.3.

Team Roping: (three times), Jeff Johnston, Thedford, Neb., and Dustin Harris, O'Neill, Neb., 5.6. 2, Reece Weber, Valentine, Neb., and Ty Talsma, Avon, S.D., 6.0. 3, Peter John Bennett, Kaycee, Wyo.,, and Jaden Burnett, Eden, Wyo., 6.1.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 80 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Stage Stop. 2, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 79. 3, Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M., 72. 4, Jake Barnes, Stephenville, Texas, 69.

Tie-Down Roping: (three times) 1, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 9.6 seconds. 2, Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla., 10.6. 3, Cody McCartney, Ottawa, Lake, Mich., 21.6.

Barrel Racing: 1, Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo., 15.40 seconds. 2, K.L. Spratt, Lysite, Wyo., 15.55. 3, Andrea Busby, Brock, Texas, 15.62. 4, C.J. Vondette, Rifle, Colo., 15.68.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Nathan Hatchel, Weatherford, Okla., 81 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Dark Horse. 2, Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo., 80.

Current Leaders –

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 88 points on Calgary Stampede's Added Money. 2, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 87.5. 3, Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D., 85. 4, Kash Wilson, Gooding, Idaho, 84.5. 4, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., and Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 83.5. (second round) 1, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 86.5 points on Cervi Brothers Rodeo's High Rollin Sidney. 2, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Min., 84.5. 3, (tie) Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., and Blaine Kaufman, Pretty Prairie, Kan., 84. (total on two) 1, Shadbolt, 168. 2, Colletti, 167. 3, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 165. 4, Kaufman, 164.

Steer Wrestling: (first round) 1, Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 3.5 seconds. 2, (tie) Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., and Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., 3.6 each. 4, (tie) Cole McNamee, Pine Bluffs, Wyo., and Dru Melvin, Hebron, Neb., 3.8. (second round) 1, (tie) Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala.; Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.; and Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla.; 3.7 each. 4, Cole Edge, Duncan, Okla., 3.8. (total on two) 1, Duvall, 7.2. 2, Irwin, 8.0. 3, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 8.1. 4, Dru Melvin, 8.2.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, (tie) Coleman Proctor, Yukon, Okla., and Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas; and Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla.; 4.1 each. 3, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 4.3. 4, Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont., and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 4.7. (second round) 1, Casey Tew, Billings, Mont., and Jerren Johnson, Casper, Wyo., 3.8 seconds. 2, Brenten Hall, Stephenville, Texas, and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 3.9. 3, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 4.1. 4, Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss., and Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas, 4.4. (total on two) 1, Clay Tryan and Travis Graves, 9.3. 2, Smith and Long, 9.5. 3, J.B. James, Jr., Bennett, Colo., and Brock Hanson, Bennett, Colo., 13.0. 4, Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 14.9.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Zeke Thrston, big Valley, alberta, Canada, 83 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Fringe Benefit. 2, Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, 82. 3, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 81.5. 4, Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 81. (second round) 1, (tie) Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, on Summit Pro Rodeo's Goodnight Trail, and Hawkins Boyce, Malad, Idaho, on Cervi Brothers Rodeo's Redial, 85 points each. 3, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5. 4, (tie) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, and Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 81.5. (total on two) 1, Spencer Wright, 166. 2, Boyce, 163. 3, Wyatt Casper, 162.5. 4, Rusty Wright, 162.

Tie-Down Roping: (first round) 1, Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas, 7.7 seconds. 2, Brandon Neugebauer, La Junta, Colo., 8.3. 3, Cooper Matt Kyle Dickens, Loveland, Colo., 9.1. 2, Trenton Smith, Bigfoot, Texas, 9.2. 3, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 10.1. 4, Treg Schaack, Stinnett, Texas, 10.6. (second round) 1, Cole Bailey, Okmulgee, Okla., 7.9. 2, Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan., 8.1. 3, Joey Dickens, Loveland, Colo., 8.5. 4, Bo Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho, 8.7. (total on two) 1, Martin, 16.7. 2, Brody Stallard, Fort Sumner, N.M., 18.6. 3, Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 18.8. 4, Joey Dickens, 19.3.

Barrel Racing: 1, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 15.26 seconds. 2, (tie) Shelley Morgan, Canton, Texas, and Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 15.30. 4, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 15.39. (second round) 1, Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas, 15.23. 2, Chris Gibson, Windsor, Colo., 15.35. 3, Jennifer Sharp, 15.37. 4, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 15.38. (total on two) 1, Sharp, 30.63. 2, Miller, 30.76. 3, TLockhart, 30.82. 4, iany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 30.92.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Nevada Newman, Melstone, Mont., 86.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Turnabout. 2, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 85 points on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo's HtTR. 3, Stetson Wright, Beaver, Utah, 84.5. 4, Jordan Hansen, Ponoka, Alberta, 83.5. (second round) 1, Dillon James Tyner, Eaton, Colo., 89 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Grey Denim. 2, Bart Miller, Pleasanton, Neb., 85. 3, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 84. 4, Tyler Hessman, Beaver, Okla., 82. (overall – on one) 1, Tyner, 89. 2, Miller and Williams, 85. 4, Stetson Wright, 84.5