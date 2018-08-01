NFU: Address trade problem in farm bill

The National Farmers Union said that Congress should address the impact of trade problems in the farm bill.

In a letter sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson said that the Agriculture Department's recently announced $12 billion package of assistance is not enough.

"While appreciated, such short-term assistance cannot provide the needed long-term relief," Johnson wrote.

"Paying farmers small, one-time, fixed payments is woefully inadequate to keep farmers in business. Farmers need a fair price from the market. The administration's actions will have long-term effects on our markets, necessitating a long-term safety net."

Johnson said "the most straightforward relief is to provide the agriculture committees with substantially greater resources to be incorporated into the 2018 farm bill, including the ability to manage farm inventories to be more responsive to market conditions."