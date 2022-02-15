NFU announces featured speakers and events for 120th Anniversary Convention in Denver

WASHINGTON – National Farmers Union’s 120th Anniversary Convention will bring together members, industry professionals, policymakers, and reporters for educational sessions, award presentations, the organization’s signature grassroots policy adoption process, and an election for its next vice president.

During the three-day event, family farmers and ranchers will have the opportunity to hear from notable speakers on the efforts to fight monopolies in agriculture through the Fairness for Farmers campaign and what we can learn from the pandemic.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will headline the general session, along with remarks from Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and Colorado Agricultural Commissioner Kate Greenberg.

Outside of the general sessions, attendees will have the choice of several breakout sessions that include exploring NFU’s history of fighting for fair markets; engaging the next generation of agriculture leaders; addressing confusion on the carbon markets; and discussing the potential of biofuels.

WHAT: NFU 120th Anniversary Convention

WHO: U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack (virtual participation); Sen. Jon Tester of Montana; Colorado Gov. Jared Polis; Colorado Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg; Rob Larew, president, National Farmers Union

WHERE: Grand Hyatt, 1750 Welton St., Denver, CO

WHEN: Feb. 27-March 1, 2022

The most up-to-date convention information, including a tentative agenda, hotel information, and links to streaming video from the event can be found on the NFU website at http://www.nfu.org/convention .