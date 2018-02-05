NFU announces featured speakers, panel for 116th Anniversary Convention in Kansas City

WASHINGTON — Family farmers and ranchers traveling to Kansas City for the National Farmers Union 116th Anniversary Convention will have the opportunity to hear from top speakers in American and international agriculture during the four-day conference.

Jason Kander, president of Let America Vote, will provide keynote remarks at the convention. NFU President Roger Johnson, American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, and USDA Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Anne Hazlett will take center stage to discuss the scope and solutions to the opioid epidemic in American farming communities. And Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Art Cullen of The Storm Lake Times will offer remarks at the convention opening banquet.

The convention annually brings together members, industry professionals, policymakers, and reporters for a series of educational breakout sessions, award presentations, a local farm tour and the family farm organization's unique, grassroots policy adoption process.

WHAT:

NFU's 116th Anniversary Convention will be held March 4-6 at the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center, 1 East Pershing Road

Kansas City, Mo.

The most up-to-date convention information, including a tentative agenda and hotel information, can be found on the NFU website at http://www.nfu.org/convention.