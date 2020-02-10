NFU announces featured speakers, themes for 118th Anniversary Convention in Savannah, Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. – National Farmers Union’s 118th Anniversary Convention will bring together members, industry professionals, policymakers, and reporters for educational sessions, award presentations, the organization’s signature grassroots policy adoption process, and an election for its next president.

During the three-day event, family farmers and ranchers will have the opportunity to hear from notable speakers on the issues that matter most to them, including the farm economy, climate change and mental health. Matt Paul, a nationally recognized expert in local, state and federal public affairs, will headline the general session, along with remarks from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, a discussion about black land loss, and NFU President Roger Johnson’s retirement address. Following the general session, attendees will have the choice of several breakout sessions that explore new and burgeoning corners of the industry, such as precision agriculture, regenerative farming, farm to table and hemp production.

WHAT:

NFU 118th Anniversary Convention

WHO:

Matt Paul, senior vice president, Cornerstone Government Affairs

Sonny Perdue, secretary, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Roger Johnson, president, National Farmers Union

Karis Gutter, government and industry affairs director, Corteva

Cornelius Blanding, director, Federation of Southern Cooperatives

WHERE:

Hyatt Regency Savannah

2 W Bay Street

Savannah, GA 31401

WHEN:

March 1-3, 2020