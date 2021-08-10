NFU criticizes EPA for leaving high-octane fuels out of emission standards

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew late last week noted his disappointment that the Environmental Protection Agency did not include high-octane, low-carbon fuel in the proposed greenhouse gas emissions standards for passenger cars and light-duty trucks the agency released last week.

Larew said in a news release, “As the single largest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions, the transportation sector must be a central focus in our climate mitigation efforts – which is why NFU has been advocating the use of high-octane, low-carbon fuels, including higher level blends of ethanol. While we support EPA’s proposal to reduce vehicles’ greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful air pollutants, the agency has missed a huge opportunity with its omission of these fuels.

“By transitioning to high-octane fuels, we could improve vehicle efficiency and make significant strides towards many environmental goals, including better air quality and fewer emissions. But we aren’t just losing out on climate gains; we’re also squandering a chance to create new markets for farmers, grow rural economies, strengthen energy sovereignty, and cut drivers’ fuel expenditures. We are certainly disappointed by this oversight, but will continue to work with EPA to find other paths to promote high-octane fuels and realize their myriad benefits.”

Larew noted that the NFU and more than two dozen other farm, biofuels, and environmental organizations had urged President Biden to include high octane in EPA’s rulemaking.