NFU elects Larew as new president

New National Farmers Union President Rob Larew, left, with outgoing president Roger Johnson.

Photo by Jerry Hagstrom/The Hagstrom Report

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Delegates to the National Farmers Union convention today elected Rob Larew, who has been a member of the NFU staff, as its new president.

Larew, who got 74% of the votes from the nearly 200 delegates, succeeds Roger Johnson, who is retiring after holding the post since 2009.

The other candidates were Donn Teske, president of the Kansas Farmers Union since 2001 as well as NFU’s vice president from 2014 to 2018; and Mike Eby, spokesperson and chairman for the National Dairy Producers Organization.

Larew has been the NFU senior vice president of public policy and communications. Before coming to work for NFU, he served more than 22 years in Congress and USDA, working on agriculture policy and communication.

Most recently he was the Democratic staff director of the House Agriculture Committee, where he oversaw the committee’s efforts during the 2008 and 20014 farm bills.

He previously served as the director of congressional and public Affairs at the Food Safety and Inspection Service at USDA, and worked as an agricultural aide to House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., in his personal office and for the late Sen. Paul Wellstone, D-Minn.

Larew was raised on a dairy farm in Greenville, W. Va. He graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University with a bachelor of science degree in dairy science and completed graduate work in agronomy at Pennsylvania State University.