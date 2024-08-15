NFU, Farm Bureau cite reasons to pass farm bill

From left, American Farm Bureau Federation Executive Vice President Joby Young and National Farmers Union President Rob Larew discuss the next farm bill. At right is Jennifer Cervantes of the Florida Sugar Cane League (moderator). Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

FarmBill

SEATTLE – Representatives of the Democratic-leaning National Farmers Union and the Republican-leaning American Farm Bureau Federation said here last week at the American Sugar Alliance’s International Sweetener Symposium that there are good reasons for Congress to pass a farm bill as soon as possible.

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said it is true that people are suffering from “farm bill fatigue” because the debate over it has dragged on so long, but pushing the bill into 2025 “will bring new challenges about the dollars available” and “uncertainty about who will control all the branches of government.”

There is talk about writing a new farm bill early in 2025, but Larew pointed out that “it takes a lot of time” getting a new Congress up and running and appointing new members on committees.

“It’s not worth the risk” to wait, Larew said.

Larew also stressed the importance of the farm, conservation and nutrition coalition that has worked together to pass the bill for years. He also said that Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation-organized vision for the future of conservative government, “is a blue print to the damaging proposals that could attract additional support.”

Project 2025, Larew noted, would “eliminate the [farm] safety net, reduce subsidies for crop insurance, eliminate the sugar program.”

All the groups in the coalition need to “keep clear eyes about the farm and what we need,” he said.

Joby Young, executive vice president of Farm Bureau, said the group had engaged in extensive polling that showed most Americans want members of Congress to vote for a farm bill. Using a series of slides, Young said the polling showed that most adults recognize there would be negative consequences if Congress does not pass a new farm bill.

Both Larew and Young said that farm leaders need to educate members of Congress who have not voted on farm bills and the general public about the importance of the bill.