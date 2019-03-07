NFU joins coalition in highlighting importance of carbon capture

WASHINGTON – National Farmers Union joined the Carbon Capture Coalition in submitting a letter to leaders in Congress to highlight the importance of "carbon capture research, development, and commercial deployment as an essential component of a broader strategy to decarbonize power generation and key industry sectors by midcentury" to meet climate goals.

The letter, signed by a cross-section of the Coalition's 60 Participants and Observers, is intended to reinforce the role of carbon capture technologies in any federal policy discussions about climate, energy, infrastructure or job creation. The group expressed support for legislation including the USE IT Act that would build on the FUTURE Act to advance the use of carbon capture technologies nationwide.

"Carbon capture presents family farmers and rural communities tremendous opportunity to both better the environment and enhance quality of life in rural America," said NFU President Roger Johnson. "These technologies create jobs, produce domestic energy, benefit the U.S. ethanol industry, and reduce carbon emissions that exacerbate climate change. So as Congress looks to reduce our nation's carbon emissions, we proudly join the Carbon Capture Coalition in urging congressional leadership to advance federal policies that accelerate deployment of carbon capture, utilization and storage."