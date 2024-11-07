NFU, NAWG, FMI comment on elections

The National Farmers Union, the National Association of Wheat Growers and FMI – The Food Industry Association on Wednesday all made statements on the 2024 elections and listed their priorities.

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said, “On behalf of National Farmers Union, I offer my congratulations to President-elect Trump. This transition to a new administration comes at a pivotal time for agriculture and rural America. At NFU, we believe that strong support for family farmers and ranchers is essential for vibrant rural communities and resilient economies.

“Across the nation, family farmers and ranchers are grappling with unprecedented challenges, from escalating input costs and severe weather disasters to the absence of a renewed five-year farm bill. We see both urgency and opportunity to address these issues with long-term solutions that ensure fair and competitive markets, sustainability and economic vitality in our communities.

“We share a commitment to meaningful progress for agriculture and rural America. National Farmers Union, the nation’s second-largest general farm organization, represents more than 230,000 family farmers and ranchers. We stand ready to work with the incoming administration to build a future where agriculture can thrive, our food systems are resilient, and rural communities are supported.”

National Association of Wheat Growers President Keeff Felty, an Oklahoma farmer, said, “Congratulations to President-elect Trump and the incoming members of the 119th Congress. American agriculture faces many challenges, and we look forward to working with the House and Senate leadership and the new Senate Agriculture Committee chair and ranking member in a bipartisan manner to support our farmers.

“However, there is work yet to be done this year. Wheat growers are seeking action during the lame duck to enact a farm bill and economic assistance by the end of the year that supports growers as we continue to face increased input costs, depressed prices and weather-related disasters. It is critical that we continue to advance those policy initiatives immediately and work with everyone in the 119th Congress to foster public policy initiatives that help our farmers and rural communities thrive.”

FMI CEO Leslie Sarasin said, “As we enter a new chapter in American leadership, FMI and our member companies are committed to working alongside President-elect Trump and the new Congress, recognizing the immense duty the food industry has in feeding families across the nation. To meet this responsibility in an increasingly complex business landscape, we need policies that foster growth, reward innovation, and empower our industry to continue meeting the evolving needs of our customers.

“We look forward to working with the newly elected president, vice president and members of Congress in a bipartisan way to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain.”