NFU pospones Women’s Conference due to COVID 19

Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, National Farmers Union has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2022 in-person Women’s Conference from Jan. 16-18 to the fall. As we considered the decision, we prioritized the health and safety of all our attendees and feedback on participants comfort with traveling. We will continue to offer content at no charge online and are hoping to return to Nashville for an in-person event in the fall of 2022.

The Jan. 10-13 virtual Women’s Conference is still being offered and we hope to see your members there. You can learn more and register at https://nfu-womens-conference-2022.heysummit.com/ .

We will reach back out as more information becomes available about the fall Women’s Conference. Thank you for your time, have a Happy New Year and we hope to see you on Jan. 10-13.