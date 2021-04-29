NFU praises Biden speech, has reservations about tax provisions
Rob Larew, president of the Democratic-leaning National Farmers Union, said April 28 the group was heartened by President Biden’s attention to food insecurity, but that he “had reservations about the pay-for provisions” and seeks more information.
“While we support many of the recommendations in the American Families Plan, we have questions about how these tax proposals will impact our farms and ranches,” he said. “The devil is in the details.”
