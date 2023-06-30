NFU publishes farmer’s share of July 4 dollar graphic

The National Farmers Union today published a graphic on what it said is the “2023 Fourth of July Farmer’s Share” of consumer spending for a cookout.

The numbers are:

▪ Eight hamburger buns: Retail price, $3.49. Farmer’s share, $0.10

▪ 2 pounds ground beef: Retail price, $11.07. Farmer’s share, $3.42

▪ 1 pound tomatoes: Retail price, $2.00. Farmer’s share, $0.42

▪ 1 pound lettuce: Retail price, $2.79. Farmer’s share, $0.76

▪ Party size potato chips: Retail price, $5.99. Farmer’s share, $0.29

▪ 2l sodas: Retail price, $1.19. Farmer’s share, $0.09

“Year after year we’re seeing a troubling trend of farmers earning less and less of the dollars that Americans spend at the grocery store,” said NFU President Rob Larew.

“Whether it’s the highly consolidated meatpacking industry, or harmful mergers in the grocery sector, farmers and consumers are being squeezed out of their hard-earned money.

“It doesn’t have to be this way,” Larew said.

“Through our Fairness for Farmers campaign, we’re fighting for a 2023 farm bill that creates fairer and more competitive markets that benefit farmers and consumers.”