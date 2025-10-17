NFU urges Trump, Congress to provide economic relief to farmers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

National Farmers Union this week sent letters to President Trump and Congressional leaders urging immediate action to provide economic relief for family farmers and ranchers facing worsening financial conditions.

“Family farmers and ranchers face severe economic challenges and a deepening crisis if they do not receive immediate assistance. Recently enacted trade policies and the resulting actions by other countries have wreaked havoc on our markets, driving commodity prices far below the cost of production,” said NFU President Rob Larew. “Input costs are projected to reach record levels in 2025. Stress levels are high among farmers, reflected in the rising number of farm bankruptcy filings across the country.”

In his letter, Larew outlined three key principles to ensure aid provides meaningful and lasting relief: