NFU’s Johnson to retire in March

National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson told has told the NFU board that he will not run for re-election and will step down at the group’s convention in Savannah in March, an NFU official told The Hagstrom Report on Monday.

Johnson was elected NFU’s 14th president during the organization’s 107th anniversary convention in 2009, his bio on the NFU website notes.

A third-generation family farmer from Turtle Lake, N.D., he served as North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner, a position he was first elected to in 1996, the website says.