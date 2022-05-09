NGFA praises STB decision to implement reporting requirements

The National Grain and Feed Association on Friday praised the Surface Transportation Board for requiring railroads to implement service recovery plans as well as provide additional data and regular progress reports on rail service, operations and employment.

The STB said, “This decision follows extensive testimony on severe rail service issues reported by a wide range of witnesses — including agricultural, energy, and other shippers, as well as government officials, rail labor, and rail experts — during the board’s April 26 and 27, 2022, public hearing on Urgent Issues in Freight Rail Service.”

“NGFA members continue to experience rail service issues in many areas of the country impacting feed availability for livestock, exports and processing facilities for food and fuel,” NGFA President and CEO Mike Seyfert said in response to STB’s announcement.

“The additional transparency should help the board with its oversight and help shippers and receivers more efficiently plan operations and more accurately gauge when contingency plans are needed.”