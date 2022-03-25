NGFA to STB: Act on rail service disruptions

National Grain and Feed Association President and CEO Mike Seyfert wrote Surface Transportation Board Chairman Marty Oberman today that rail customers are not being adequately served by the Union Pacific, Burlington Northern Santa Fe and Norfolk Southern railroads.

In the short run, NGFA asks STB “to request plans from these rail carriers to bring rail service up to an acceptable level and to request weekly rail service updates,” Seyfert wrote.

“In the long run, NGFA requests for STB to have rail carriers provide annual service assurance plans to help reduce the probability of future widespread rail service disruptions.”