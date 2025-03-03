NIAA’s annual conference will focus on protecting animal ag

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Institute for Animal Agriculture will host the 2025 Annual Conference – Securing Our Future: Don’t Just Talk…Act! at the Kauffman Foundation Conference Center in Kansas City, Mo., from April 7–9, 2025. The agenda focuses on maintaining trust across animal agriculture’s value chain.

For more than 100 years, NIAA has convened animal agriculture leaders to address the most pressing questions and issues in animal agriculture. Work from NIAA’s councils and working groups allow stakeholders to work on topic-specific issues that affect social license and trust in animal agriculture. The 2025 conference theme and agenda will provide a space for deeper dives into topics like agriculture legislation, license to operate, the latest consumer insights, and having a united voice to secure animal agriculture’s future.

“Year after year, we see new ballot initiatives taking steps toward ending animal agriculture,” said Karen Jordan, Dairy Farmers of America, former NIAA board member, Animal Disease Issues and Emergency Management Council co-chair, and a member of the annual conference planning committee. “The best way to move forward is with a united front from animal agriculture, and our agenda has pulled experts from our industry to help us come together. The goal of this year’s annual conference is to build on other organizations’ work on activism and trust in agriculture and provide guidance on creating an organizational plan for social license.”

CONFERENCE SPEAKERS

In the spirit of the conference theme, Securing Our Future: Don’t Just talk…Act!, Andy Curliss, National Pork Producers Council, will open the program as the keynote discussing the current state of activism against animal agriculture and how to create a collective voice to secure the future of animal agriculture. Board members from The U.S. Agriculture Partnership Fund will also speak about their initiatives to preserve the industry. Other confirmed speakers include:

Rick Stott, Superior Farms

Jim Heird, Texas A&M University

Danette Amstein, Midan Marketing

Michael Schumpp, The Meat Institute

Julie Broadway, American Horse Council

Andrew Beardslee, National Pork Producers Council

Joel Leftwich, U.S. Agriculture Partnership Fund

Justina Graff, U.S. House of Agriculture Committee

The annual conference will commence on Monday, April 7, with NIAA’s council meetings and speakers. Tuesday, April 8 will host a majority of the annual conference agenda and will close with an awards gala. There will be three post-conference convenings on Wednesday, April 9: What’s Next After Scrapie Eradication? facilitated by the American Sheep Industry Association, Convening & Coalescing National Animal Disease Preparedness and Responses facilitated by NIAA for USDA National Animal Disease Preparedness & Response Program stakeholders, and the NIAA board of directors meeting.

Join leaders at NIAA’s annual conference to secure the future of animal agriculture. For more information about the 2025 Annual Conference, please visit AnimalAgriculture.org . Early bird registration ends March 15. For assistance or a media pass, please contact Morgan Young, director of communications and outreach for NIAA at morgan.young@animalagriculture.org .