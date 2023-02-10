Nichols Auctioneers came away with big wins at the CAA Annual Convention

Lance Nichols competed against 13 of his peers and at the end of a very long evening was crowned the 2023 Colorado State Champion Auctioneer. Photo by The Cowgirl Camera

Nichols Auctioneers recently attended the 2023 Colorado Auctioneers Association Annual Convention that commemorated the 65th Anniversary of the Colorado Auctioneers Association. The four-day event, held in Denver, offered educational seminars, industry speakers, contests, awards, networking and fellowship.

John, Lance, Mike, and Rylee Nichols, along with eight other Nichols Auctioneers associates, attended the convention and several came away with big wins including; J.D. Schier — Reserve Champion Novice Bid Caller, Jon Flack — Second Runner-Up State Champion Auctioneer, Mike Whitfield — Reserve State Champion Auctioneer. Associates Ronnie Hoeffler, Aaron Rodriguez and T.C. Johnston all had impressive runs in various competitions as well. Mike Nichols, who was the Colorado State Champion Auctioneer in 2019, participated in the Challenge of Champions and was honored to be named the Reserve Champion in a tough field of past state champs. Lance Nichols competed against 13 of his peers and at the end of a very long evening was crowned the 2023 Colorado State Champion Auctioneer.

Lance and Mike Nichols hug it out after both won big at the Colorado Auctioneers Association Annual Convention. Photo by The Cowgirl Camera.

Lance has entered the state bid calling competition numerous times and he says “it took a lot of perseverance, patience and perspiration, but the stars finally aligned in 2023.” In addition to the prestige, Lance brings home a beautiful Maynard buckle sponsored by Sterling Livestock and the coveted Chuck Cumberlin “Go Your Best” traveling trophy. When serving on the CAA board of directors, Lance had a hand in designing the traveling trophy to honor his mentor, Chuck Cumberlin, and is incredibly proud that he and Mike’s names are both included on the plaque. On the night of the competition, Lance wore a silver vest as a nod to his late friend, encourager and fellow auctioneer, Art Parker. Lance said he knew Parker was with him on the night of the competition. And although the “little brother” won the state title first, Lance is happy to be one of only two sets of siblings to win the coveted title of Colorado State Champion Auctioneer and he dedicates this win to his dad, John Nichols, and dear friend and mentor, Jim Odle. Lance will receive a sponsorship from the Colorado Auctioneer’s Association to attend the National Auctioneers Association Conference and Show in Oklahoma City, this July where he will compete in the 2023 International Auctioneer Championship.