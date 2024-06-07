Nighttime aids, pooled cattle, chronic depredation definition on CPW Commission agenda

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will convene June 12 and 13 for a hybrid meeting available online and in person at the Winter Park Mountain Lodge in Winter Park.

Among the rule-making notices, is a proposed rule that would allow livestock owners to utilize artificial light, electronic night vision equipment, electronically enhanced light-gathering optics, and thermal imaging devices as aids in injuring or killing gray wolves when doing so is authorized via a permit from CPW.

According to the Wolf Management Plan, livestock owners who catch wolves in the act of attacking or killing livestock may injure or kill wolves. However, most attacks occur at night and, as currently written, the use of nighttime aids are prohibited in the state for any type of hunting or take.

According to the Issues Submittal Form released by CPW, the proposed rule states:

Any permit authorizing the injurious or lethal take of gray wolves issued by the division, including retroactive authorization for take of wolves caught in the act of attacking livestock or working dogs, authorizes the livestock owner to use artificial light, electronic night vision equipment, electronically enhanced light-gathering optics and thermal imaging devices.

POOLED CATTLE

The second proposed rule the commission will hear is whether CPW’s gray wolf compensation program should be amended to expand compensation to pooled cattle grazing scenarios and to expand eligibility for compensation to injury or death to bison and associated working dogs.

According to CPW, among Colorado’s livestock producers, it is fairly common for multiple cattle owners to graze their stock together, particularly on large, public land grazing allotments. The cattle industry has expressed concern that wolf depredation could happen in a pooled grazing situation where one owner has a confirmed wolf depredation but missing calves or yearlings from another owner within the pool would not be eligible to receive compensation unless that owner also has a confirmed wolf depredation. This issue paper proposes that CPW adopt new rules that would allow pooled cattle owners who have not experienced a confirmed wolf depredation to file for missing calves and yearlings they believe were lost to gray wolves if another pooled owner experiences a confirmed wolf depredation to their commingled cattle. Current CPW Regulations (Article 16 of W-17) authorize cattle owners who have experienced a confirmed wolf depredation in large, open range situations, to file claims for missing calves and yearlings but do not allow other livestock owners within a pooled grazing situation to file for missing calves and yearlings.

It is the recommendation of CPW to amend its regulation to make pooled cattle owners eligible for Ratio Claims codified in Chapter 17 by adding a new rule, Pooled Grazing Ratio Claims. Under the rule, claimants would be eligible to seek compensation for multiple missing calves and yearlings relative to each confirmed depredation with different ratios applicable based on whether the pool as a whole took reasonable steps to use nonlethal conflict minimization. Indirect losses are not eligible to pursue a pooled grazing ration claim where the owner pursues an itemized claim.

CPW is also recommending the addition of domestic bison, including hybrids with domestic cattle to the definition of livestock which already includes cattle, horses, mules, burros, sheep, lambs, swine, llama, alpaca and goats. Under this rule, bison owners would be eligible for compensation for injury or death to livestock caused by gray wolves.

The final agenda also includes a wolf update and chronic depredation discussion by Reid DeWalt, CPW assistant director of Aquatic, Terrestrial, and Natural Resources.

Preregistration is required for virtual public comment and preregistration closes at noon on June 7 on the CPW website at https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Submit-Public-Comments.aspx .