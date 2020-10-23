One of the highlights of the NILE Gold Buckle Select Horse Sale every year is the NILE Raffle Filly, this years filly was "FIDDLE ON RITA" a 2018 Chestnut Mare.

Photo by Matt Wznick

• TFP Rep: Matt Wznick, Scott Dirk

• Date of Sale: 10/17/2020

• Location: Millers Horse Palace, Laurel, Montana

• Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Averages

• 26 2020 Stud Colts Average $2015

• 17 2020 Filly Colts Average $1753

• 13 2019 Gelding/Stud Colts Average $5804

• 6 2019 Filly Colts Average $2767

• 16 Broke Geldings Average $9469

• 6 Broke Mares Average $3700

SALE HIGHLIGHTS

• Lot #568 at $25,000, TRIPLE THE SNAZZY, 2012 BUCKSKIN AQHA GELDING, MR JOES SNAZZY RED x LITTLE MISS PEPPY, Consigned by the Bow & Arrow Ranch, Arvada, Wyoming

• Lot #554 at $21,000, IM EVERY CHICS DREAM, 2017 PALOMINO AQHA GELDING, SMART CHIC OLENA x DIDIT N DUNIT, Consigned by Andy & Megan Hansen, Joice, Iowa

• Lot #501 at $16,000, BET HES GOT SUGAR, 2019 BAY AQHA GELDING, BET HES GOTTA GUN x SCRAMBIN SUGAR, Consigned by Fink Quarter Horses, Hysham, Montana

• Lot #511 at $6500, ZIPANIC SIXES, 2020 SORREL AQHA MARE, ZIPANIC x SPRING AT THE SIXES, Consigned by Ward Fenton, Worden, Montana

• Lot #562 at $5600, ZIPANICS GUN, 2020 RED ROAN AQHA STALLION, BET HES GOT A GUN x ZIPANIC FLASH, Consigned by Ward Fenton, Worden, Montana

Comments

An outstanding offering and large variety of horses was offered for sale to the public at the annual NILE Gold Buckle Select Horse Sale on 10/17/2020 at Miller’s Horse Palace in Laurel, Montana. The NILE not only attracts reputation consignors each and every year but also makes sure to give buyers ample time to evaluate and study the horses prior to being sold. Congratulations to the NILE on a great sale! ❖