High selling weanling lot 730 offered by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co.



TFP Reps: Matt Wznick and Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Oct. 18, 2019

Location: First Interstate Arena, Metra Park, Billings, Mont.

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Averages:

40 head of Weanlings Average $1780.48

20 head of Yearlings Average $2772.50

28 head of Performance Horses Average $6007.32

Sale highlights:

• Lot 730 at $6700, TDM BLUE STORM STAR, DOB 5/6/19, BLUE ROAN STALLION, VASCOS LOWRY STAR x HANDLE THE STORM, sold to the Dyk Ranch

• Lot 737 at $6750, SMART KIT CAT, DOB 5/25/18, SORREL GELDING, HAVE A KIT CAT x WADDAYARECKON, sold to Dennis Miller

• Lot 914 at $18700, HIGH ROLLING ROOSTER, DOB 5/10/2013, SORREL GELDING, CHEX ROOSTER x KALIS MISS PEPPY, sold to Steve & Janet Kilean

Comments:

Buyers filled the seats in the First Interstate Arena at Metra Park in Billings, Mont., Oct. 18-19, 2019, for the NILE Gold Buckle Select Horse Sale. Weanling and Yearling colts were highly sought after with the start of the sale on Friday and a good selection of performance horses with real world experience were offered on Saturday. Congratulations on a great sale.