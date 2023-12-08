Niobrara County ranch receives value-added agriculture grant from USDA Rural Development

CASPER, Wyo. — U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Wyoming State Director Glenn Pauley announced Dec. 4 that USDA is making an investment that will help expand the customer base for Bootheel 7 Ranch, LLC, owned by the Wasserburger family and located near Lusk.

“Agriculture plays a vital role throughout the state of Wyoming, supporting some of our most rural communities. Rural Development offers programs to support our ag producers through energy cost savings, processing or marketing products, purchasing equipment and more,” Pauley said. “We would love to see more Wyoming ag producers take advantage of the programs that we offer.”

A $250,000 Value-Added Producer Grant was awarded to Bootheel 7 Ranch, LLC to provide working capital to expand its customer base through strategic marketing and advertising for local pasture-raised cattle value-added products to reach consumers through local vendors. Grant funds will be used to market, process and package beef jerky, beef sticks and summer sausage throughout Wyoming and Colorado.

The VAPG program helps farmers and ranchers venture into new markets with value-added products that will increase their revenue. Funds may be used to process or market these products. For example, an olive farmer may use funding to produce and market olive oil.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA Rural Development provides loans, loan guarantees and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit http://www.rd.usda.gov .