NIRA announces new commissioner

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association is proud to announce that Jim Dewey Brown, former coach at New Mexico State University, will take the reins of the organization Jan. 1, 2022.

He is following in the footsteps of Roger Walters who has been the commissioner of the organization since 2009. The NIRA has enabled college students to pursue their rodeo and educational goals since 1949. Thousands of students have gone on to be successful pro rodeo athletes. Even more have used their education to make major contributions outside of the arena.

When the NIRA was first organized, Sonny Sikes was at the helm. Brown has been mentored by Sikes, commissioner John Smith and Walters. Tim Corfield was leading the organization when they moved the College National Finals Rodeo to Casper, Wyo., in 1999.

“Being commissioner of the NIRA has been an honor and a privilege,” said Walters who will continue until Brown takes over. “I’ve met so many people, seen the College National Finals Rodeo grow, survived a pandemic and am so pleased to have him at the helm in the future.”

Brown’s college rodeo career started at Tarleton State University where he competed under coach Bob Doty. He became an assistant under Doty and eventually made his way to Las Cruces where he was the coach for 13 years and was selected as NIRA Coach of the Year in 2007.

Brown has been the production manager at the CNFR since 2009, a position that will benefit him in the new position as one of his major responsibilities is working with the Casper committee.

“I’m honored and excited to take on this challenge,” Brown said. “I’ve been involved with this organization as a competitor, coach, and production manager. I love college rodeo. It has been a blessing for me and I will work hard to see it be a blessing to others.”