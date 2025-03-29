Nitrogen management and irrigation update at the 2025 Yonts Water Conference

Pathfinder Dam spills in 2016, forcing water over the north side of the dam. Photo by Gary Stone

The Yonts Water Conference will be held on Wednesday, April 9, at the Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center in Scottsbluff. Registration will begin at 8:45 a.m. The yearly conference presents producers with irrigation updates and the projected water availability for the season.

The North Platte NRD will provide information on the nitrogen management plan that will go into effect in 2026.

“Our Manager Scott Schaneman (NPNRD) will be at the conference discussing the new rules for nitrogen management in 2026,” said Kyle Ann Hopkins, NPNRD data and outreach coordinator. He will discuss the rules and what growers or landowners with wells will need to know to gather a baseline on nitrogen in their soils. The NPNRD has been studying nitrogen since 1997. “I would say about half the district already does nitrogen sampling.”

IRRIGATION

Xin Qiao, University of Nebraska Biological Systems Engineering, will discuss ways to improve irrigation efficiencies at the conference. He will also provide a research update on the latest irrigation technologies.

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation personnel will provide an update on the snowpack and expected runoff in the Upper North Platte River Basin. “This information is critical for downstream water users planning their estimated irrigation water use and crop planting. Approximately 75 percent of the North Platte River flow comes from this area above Casper, Wyo.,” said Gary Stone, Nebraska Extension educator and a coordinator of the conference.

Conference attendees will also hear from representatives from HDR Engineering, and the Goshen Irrigation District will provide an update on the progress of replacing Tunnels No. 1 and No. 2. Additionally, Meteorologist Don Day will offer a weather outlook for spring and summer.

The Yonts Water Conference, scheduled for April 9 at the Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff, is free; however, registration is requested by calling (308) 632-1480 or (308) 632-1230.

Agenda:

8:45 – 9:10 a.m. – Registration, coffee and rolls

9:10 – 9:30 a.m. – PREEC Irrigation and Digital Ag Lab Research Update, Dr. Xin Qiao, Biological Systems Engineering

9:30 – 10 a.m. – Managing Nitrogen Applications in the North Platte NRD, Scott Schaneman, General Manager, NPNRD

10 – 10:30 am – 2025 Spring Snowpack & Runoff Water Update, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation personnel

10:30 – 11 a.m. – Goshen / Gering – Fort Laramie Irrigation District’s Tunnel Replacement Update, HDR Engineering, Kevin Strecker, General Manager, Goshen Irrigation District, Scott Hort, General Manager, Gering – Fort Laramie Irrigation District

11 – 11:30 a.m. – 2025 Spring / Summer Weather Outlook, Don Day, DayWeather Podcast