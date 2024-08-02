NMPF names 2024 National Dairy Leadership Scholarship winners

The National Milk Producers Federation board of directors has selected five graduate students researching in areas that benefit dairy cooperatives and producers to receive scholarships as part of the 2024 NMPF National Dairy Leadership Scholarship Program. Scholarship recipients include:

Agustin Olivo, a doctoral candidate in animal science at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. Olivo’s research focuses on evaluation and dissemination of system analysis tools and performance indicators to improve environmental outcomes of New York dairies.

Ana Beatriz Montevecchio Bernardino, a doctoral candidate in veterinary clinical sciences at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Montevecchio Bernardino is studying the effect of a novel non-steroidal anti-inflammatory formulation on welfare of Holstein cows challenged with E. coli.

Grant Fincham, a master’s of science candidate in ruminant nutrition at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Fincham’s research looks at whole animal energy utilization and manure biogas production in feeding dried distillers grains with solubles to lactating dairy cattle.

Lynn Olthof, a doctoral candidate in animal science-dairy management at Michigan State University. Olthof is studying the economic implications of dairy farm management decisions.

Megan Lauber, a doctoral candidate in dairy science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Lauber is investigating an integrated approach to optimize sexed semen in dairy herds.

“Congratulations to each recipient of this year’s NMPF scholarships,” said NMPF President and CEO Gregg Doud. “Supporting high-quality dairy research benefits our members and cooperatives, which fundamentally is what NMPF strives to do every day. We look forward to the contributions these scholars will make to the dairy community and are thrilled to help these students succeed.”

The recipients were confirmed as part of NMPF’s board of directors meeting held in Arlington, Va., on June 5-6. To learn more about and contribute to the NMPF National Dairy Leadership Scholarship program, please visit: http://www.nmpf.org/programs/scholarship .

Bentley joins K-State as assistant professor of Sustainable Small Ruminant Production

Kelsey Bentley has been hired as assistant professor of Sustainable Small Ruminant Production for the Kansas State University Animal Sciences and Industry Department. Her appointment will be 60% extension, 25% research and 15% teaching.

Bentley will teach sheep and meat goat science and her extension program will address issues facing the Kansas and U.S. small ruminant industry. Her goal is to collaborate with producers and stakeholders with the intent to generate research outcomes that provide practical solutions and innovations which will enhance their operations.

Bentley recently earned her doctorate in animal physiology at West Virginia University. She earned her master’s degree from WVU and her bachelor’s in animal science from North Carolina State University.

“It is my pleasure to announce that Kelsey Bentley will be joining our team in early August,” said Mike Day, K-State ASI department head. “Her expertise, background and training will provide important contributions to our extension, teaching, and research programs in small ruminants. Kelsey’s fiancé, Cooper McAuley, will also join ASI as a PhD student in the Applied Swine Nutrition team. We are very pleased to welcome Kelsey and Cooper to our ASI family.”

Throughout her graduate studies, Bentley had the opportunity to teach undergraduate students, coach the livestock judging team, design educational programs for livestock producers and industry researchers and conduct research to assist small ruminant producers. Her graduate research was focused on evaluating lipopolysaccharide-induced behavioral and immune response differences in several sheep breeds that are bred for parasite resistance.

During her graduate career, Bentley was recognized for her academic achievements, research accomplishments and outreach efforts. She was honored with the WVU Ruby Doctoral Fellowship as well as the American Sheep Industry Association “Sheep Heritage Memorial” Scholarship. Additionally, she won the 2022 Davis College Student Research & Creative Scholarship where she received first overall in her PhD oral presentation.

“I look forward to engaging with students and colleagues to advance our understanding of animal physiology,” Bentley said. “I am eager to train the next generation of graduate students, equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to become leaders in the field, much like my mentors did for me.”

Furthermore, through research and education, she aims to collectively advance K-State ASI’s mission of improving animal agriculture and food systems, benefiting both the academic community and the broader agricultural sector.

Originally from Micro, N.C., Bentley will be on campus Aug. 4.

“I am thrilled to join the K-State ASI faculty because of the department’s strong commitment to innovation and excellence in animal science. The collaborative environment here is unmatched, and I am eager to contribute to the ongoing research and educational efforts,” Bentley said.