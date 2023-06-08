NMPF names Doud new president, CEO

The National Milk Producers Federation’s board of directors voted Wednesday to name Gregg Doud as its next president and CEO, succeeding Jim Mulhern, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Doud will begin official work at NMPF in September as its chief operating officer before assuming the role of president and CEO upon Mulhern’s retirement.

Doud most recently has been vice president of global situational awareness and chief economist at Aimpoint Research, a global intelligence firm specializing in agriculture and food. From 2018 to 2021, he served as chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, appointed by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate, where he led agricultural negotiations on the U.S.-China Phase One agreement and the U.S.-Mexico-China Agreement on trade (USMCA).

Before that, he served as president of the Commodity Markets Council, a trade association for commodities exchanges and industry counterparts; as senior professional staff on the Senate Agriculture Committee; and as chief economist for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

Doud was born and raised on a 1,000-acre grain, hog and cattle farm near Mankato, Kan. He is a graduate of Kansas State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science and a master’s in agricultural economics. He remains actively engaged in production agriculture through partnership in a cow-calf operation and lives with his wife and two children on their horse farm in Lothian, Md.

International Dairy Foods Association President and CEO Michael Dykes congratulated Doud in a statement: “I have known and worked with Gregg for a number of years, most recently during the negotiation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which delivered new opportunities for U.S. dairy exports in North America. I look forward to a positive, productive relationship with Gregg once he is officially at the helm of National Milk.”