NMPF scholarship committee announces Vitaliano Legacy Scholarship

The National Milk Producers Federation announced the creation of the Dr. Peter Vitaliano Legacy Scholarship as part of the National Dairy Leadership Scholarship Program. The award will be used to help support a student who demonstrates attributes exemplified by Dr. Vitaliano to honor his longtime commitment to the success of U.S. dairy producers and cooperatives.

“NMPF and the NMPF board of directors are honored to establish the Dr. Peter Vitaliano Legacy Scholarship,” said NMPF President and CEO Gregg Doud. “This commitment embodies his passion for education and commitment to making a difference in the dairy industry. We are recognizing Peter’s legacy and investing in the pipeline of future leaders.”

The program also hopes to raise $500,000 this year for an endowment to support the longevity of the program, including this new legacy scholarship.

Vitaliano served as the vice president of Economic Policy and Market Research for NMPF through 2024, leading efforts in implementing, conducting and communicating all economic analysis supporting the federation’s programs relating to domestic and international dairy policy. He has extensive experience with, and knowledge of, U.S. dairy markets and domestic and international agricultural and trade policy.

Since 1992, he served as project director for numerous contracts between NMPF and the various national dairy promotion organizations, including the National Dairy Research and Promotion Board, Dairy Management, Inc., and the U.S. Dairy Export Council, conducting market information and economic research relating to domestic and international dairy markets.

“This scholarship is more than just financial support; it is a commitment to nurturing the dreams and aspirations of future generations of dairy leaders,” said Chris Kraft, NMPF scholarship committee chairman and a member of NMPF’s board of directors, representing Dairy Farmers of America. “By investing in the future of dairy, we are not only honoring the achievements of those who came before but also paving the way for those who will come next.”

The scholarship is designed to support individuals who demonstrate a passion for the industry through community engagement, academic interests and advocacy. Individuals selected for the Vitaliano Legacy Scholarship will also demonstrate experience with mentoring, coaching or teaching.

The Vitaliano Legacy Scholarship will be available to applicants in the 2025-26 application cycle. To find out more information, or to donate, please visit the scholarship webpage at https://www.nmpf.org/programs/scholarship/ .