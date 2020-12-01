No-Bake Christmas Wreath Treats
20 large marshmallows
2 tablespoons butter
Green food coloring
3 cups cornflakes
Red M&M’s minis (about 2 tablespoons)
Place marshmallows and butter in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave, uncovered, on high until butter is melted and marshmallows are puffed, about 45 seconds.
Tint with green food coloring.
Stir in cornflakes.
On a waxed paper-lined baking sheet, divide mixture into eight portions.
With buttered hands, working quickly, shape each portion into a 3-in. wreath.
Decorate immediately with M&M’s, pressing to adhere.
Let stand until set.
