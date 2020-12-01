No-Bake Cookie Butter Blossoms

1 cup Biscoff creamy cookie spread

1/2 cup corn syrup

3 cups Rice Krispies

32 milk chocolate kisses

Directions

In a large saucepan, combine cookie spread and corn syrup.

Cook and stir over low heat until blended. Remove from heat; stir in Rice Krispies until coated.

Shape level tablespoons of mixture into balls; place on waxed paper.

Immediately press a kiss into center of each cookie.

Let stand until set.