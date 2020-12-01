No-Bake Cookie Butter Blossoms
1 cup Biscoff creamy cookie spread
1/2 cup corn syrup
3 cups Rice Krispies
32 milk chocolate kisses
Powered by Chicory
Directions
In a large saucepan, combine cookie spread and corn syrup.
Cook and stir over low heat until blended. Remove from heat; stir in Rice Krispies until coated.
Shape level tablespoons of mixture into balls; place on waxed paper.
Immediately press a kiss into center of each cookie.
Let stand until set.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User