No-Bake Peanut Brownies | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

1 c. peanuts, chopped
4 c. graham cracker crumbs
1/2 c. unsifted confectioners sugar
1/4 c. peanut butter, crunchy
12 oz. chocolate chips
1 c. evaporated milk
1 tsp. vanilla

Combine nuts, crumbs, sugar and peanut butter in a large mixing bowl; blend well together and set aside.
Heat chocolate chips and evaporated milk in heavy suacepan over low heat, stirring constantly until smoothly blended.
Remove from heat; add vanilla.
Measure 1/2 cup of the chocolate mixture; set aside.
Combine remaining chocolate mixture with crumb mixture.
Spread evenly in a well-greased 9-inch square pan.
Spread reserved half-cup chocolate over top to glaze.
Chill and cut into bars.