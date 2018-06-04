No-Bake Peanut Brownies | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

1 c. peanuts, chopped

4 c. graham cracker crumbs

1/2 c. unsifted confectioners sugar

1/4 c. peanut butter, crunchy

12 oz. chocolate chips

1 c. evaporated milk

1 tsp. vanilla

Combine nuts, crumbs, sugar and peanut butter in a large mixing bowl; blend well together and set aside.

Heat chocolate chips and evaporated milk in heavy suacepan over low heat, stirring constantly until smoothly blended.

Remove from heat; add vanilla.

Measure 1/2 cup of the chocolate mixture; set aside.

Combine remaining chocolate mixture with crumb mixture.

Spread evenly in a well-greased 9-inch square pan.

Spread reserved half-cup chocolate over top to glaze.

Chill and cut into bars.