No fan of banning fake meat

I routinely read your Editor’s Note in The Fence Post and while I agree with you, I also disagree. As few weeks ago, you wrote a column in support of Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a bill banning the production and distribution of fake meat in Florida. I disagree with this for reasons you perhaps have not considered.

And before proceeding, please understand that I am not a fan of fake meat. While I might try it out of curiosity, I’m not likely to buy any of it. Further, with all the concern about processed foods, is this not the ultimate processed food?

As for my objections to your editorial:

The Constitution bans interference with interstate commerce. So the state of Florida is telling producers of fake meat in other states, that they can’t ship their product to Florida. Is this not interference with interstate commerce?

2. You probably are opposed to the nanny state. Well this is clearly a case of the nanny state telling people what they can buy and consume. While I’m not one of them, I have to think there are a number of people in Florida who would like to buy fake meat. But in this case, the state government is telling them they can’t.

3. But here’s my real objection to your position: There appears to be a sizeable number of people in the country who are opposed to real meat. If it’s okay to buy fake meat, why is it not okay to ban real meat? I understand that’s a movement in Denver to ban the operation of slaughterhouses in the city as well as the construction of new ones. Of course operations related to livestock production have historically been a significant factor in the Denver economy. But never mind that. Some individuals think they know better than the rest of us and they want to impose their values on everyone else.