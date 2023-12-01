No good can come out of COP28 for ag

The U.N. Climate Change Conference, or as it is commonly referred to as COP28, is underway in the United Arab Emirates and tens of thousands of attendees have and will board their private jets or use other airlines to fly to Dubai so they can complain about how emissions from farming and ranching are harming the environment.

What is wrong with having a Zoom conference. I know I’ve said this before, but if these people are really worried about the planet, they would find some environmentally friendly way to meet. And the fact that the U.S. president has called climate change the ultimate threat to humanity you would think would prompt him to make some changes to the way international meetings are held. Not to mention, it sounds like Biden is not even going to attend this meeting. What’s up with that?

In the meantime, world leaders are quick to blame farmers and ranchers, who have already been doing their part to reduce their emissions, of destroying the universe.

And, what’s weird is that most of these people who are attending these conferences have been calling for the demise of the oil and gas industry for years, yet they are having the conference in a major oil producing country. And, Sultan Al Jaber, who chairs the UAE’s renewable energy council and is CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., oversees the conference.

But make no mistake about this agriculture will certainly be in the crosshairs at the conference, which is why I have been receiving tons of emails from ag companies, organizations and supporters who plan to attend. Most of these companies are attending so that they can make sure that any changes to the industry are voluntary and incentive based.

According to a recent article in Progressive Farmer DTN, “The UAE is putting forward the “Emirates Declaration on Resilient Food Systems, Sustainable Agriculture, and Climate Action,” which expects commitments from large agricultural countries to commit to new actions that would lower emissions from agriculture and food production.”

Easy for them to say as they produced only 1.3 million metric tons of food in 2019, vs. the U.S., where 668 million metric tons of food was produced in 2020.

They should probably not talk with their mouths full because since 1946, the U.S. have provided an estimated $346 billion in assistance to the Middle East and North African region.

This is beside the point that there are magnificently oil-rich countries in the Middle East that should be taking care of their own neighbors.

I think that Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack should defend U.S. farmers and ranchers and tout the many tools the industry has adopted to reduce its carbon footprint.

And, if we are to believe that climate change is real, the output from farmers and ranchers will be negatively impacted and the number of hungry people around the world will continue to grow.

This means that instead of taking more land out of at production, which seems to be a major goal of the Biden administration, we need to keep land this land in production and make sure that our farmers and ranchers can do their jobs unfettered by federal programs like the Waters of the United States.

Speaking of water, we also need to make sure there is plenty of that precious resource in states like Colorado, where we rely heavily on the Colorado River for irrigation. The Fence Post is running a five-part series about how urban residents are doing their part to conserve water. I, for one, have complained that farmers and ranchers get the brunt of the blame for using too much water and that urban usage is often ignored. This series shows that many urbanites understand their role and are doing their part in conserving water. I hope you enjoy the series, which starts on page 34 of this issue.