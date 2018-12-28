No likely resolution to shutdown before January

Although both the House and the Senate were technically in session today, House members have been advised there will be no votes this week, which makes it unlikely there will be any resolution to the government shutdown before the current Congress goes out of office and the Democrats take over the House on Thursday, Jan. 3.

The Senate will convene for a pro forma session only on Monday, Dec. 31, and will next convene at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2 to resume consideration of the House Message to Accompany H.R. 695, the legislative vehicle for the continuing resolution.

The Agriculture Department, the Food and Drug Administration and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are all reduced to essential services, but the Farm Credit Administration is open for business because it is funded through fees rather than taxpayer funds.