No stagnation in trade

Agriculture producers have faced serious economic challenges in recent years. Despite rising productivity, farmers face high input costs and falling commodity prices, straining their margins. As many Nebraskans know well, a record crop alone doesn’t right the market, and producers are in a challenging position.

Given a level playing field, America’s hardworking, innovative farmers and ranchers can compete with anyone to feed and fuel the world. However, other nations have restricted market access for U.S. agriculture products through both tariff and non-tariff barriers for too long, and when it comes to trade, there is no stagnation — we’re either gaining ground or losing ground.

Improving and maintaining access to export markets by lowering non-tariff and tariff barriers to our products is essential to ensuring our producers receive a fair bargain. Today, thanks to President Donald Trump, American producers and consumers have an advocate in the White House. In contrast to the previous administration, the Trump administration has been active and engaged in accomplishing the tasks voters clearly called upon President Trump to address, including lowering trade barriers, addressing historic inflation and revitalizing our economy and trade relationships.

Yet, there is still more to do. Recently I spoke in Dorchester at a kickoff event for the Motorcade for Trade, a 14-state agricultural trade listening tour. The data clearly shows, Nebraska leads in agriculture and diverse export opportunities are vital for our state’s economic growth.

As discussions with trade partners continue and with the 2026 review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement coming up, it will be important to advocate for enforceable, rules-based agreements. Durable agreements enable us to hold our partners accountable while building and maintaining market access for American producers.

Deals negotiated by the Trump administration, such as the ones recently reached with the UK, EU, Australia and Indonesia will improve market access for American agriculture products and provide a pathway for further progress on trade. Reciprocal market access for ag products such as beef and lowered barriers to ethanol biofuels are big wins, and I expect that list of commodities to grow.

Moving forward, I hope we’re able to land the plane on the further trade deals still being negotiated, then look to how we can make sure they are enforceable long-term through congressional approval. We do not want to repeat the lessons learned through the China Phase One deal — purchase commitments are only meaningful if fulfilled. Congress needs a role in enforcement to ensure these deals don’t lose their teeth if we have a president in the future who is less engaged.

The tax relief and family security package I supported and President Trump signed into law in July not only prevents severe tax hikes and expands tax relief for family farms and small businesses, it strengthens essential farm bill programs and increases support for trade promotion.

We must send a strong message to other countries, demanding a level playing field. I will continue working to ensure our agriculture producers have every opportunity to be successful, including strong trade commitment enforcement, expanded export opportunities, and secure supply chains to the benefit of consumers at home and abroad. I look forward to all we can accomplish.