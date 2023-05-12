No-till on the plains; Wine Glass Ranch field day

No-till on the Plains, a 501c3 non-profit educational organization, whose mission is to provide education and networking on agricultural production systems that model nature, will be hosting a field day in southwest Nebraska.

The Field Day is set for Tuesday, June 20 at the Wine Glass Ranch, 33211 749 Road, Imperial, NE 69033.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., MST, with the program kicking off at 9 a.m. Presenters include Logan Pribbeno — “Diversifying Row Crop Acres with Animal Impact,” Drew Olson — Q&A Farmer/Rancher Economics —”What We’ve Learned,” Steve Tucker — “Always Have a Plan B” Limited Moisture and Diversity, and Candy Thomas, NRCS, regional soil health specialist — Rainfall Simulator, Aggregate Stability, Nutrient and Water Efficiency.

Lunch will conclude the morning session before attendees make their way to field sites of various seeded crops and observe soil resource concerns. Weather permitting, we will observe a cool season spring seeded crop, C4 summer grazing crop, as well as native range.

Early bird registration of $30 is required by June 13, after that it increases to $40 and there is a cap.

Register at: https://www.notill.org/events/no-till-on-the-plains-wine-glass-ranch-whirlwind-event-june-20-2023 .

The 28th No-till on the Plains Winter Conference will be held Jan. 22-24, 2024 in Wichita, Kan. https://www.notill.org/ .