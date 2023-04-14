Nominations open for American Lamb Board members

Know someone who should be nominated for the American Lamb Board? Board nominations must be submitted by certified nominating organizations and are due to the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service by May 5, 2023. The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture appoints the board members. USDA is now soliciting nominations for these board positions to begin January 2024:

· Producer with 100 or fewer lambs

· Producer with more than 500 lambs

· Feeder with 500 or fewer lambs

· First handler

· Seedstock

One of the producer representatives must be from Region I, east of the Mississippi River. The board positions for feeder, first handler and seedstock representatives are not limited to geographic location. Board members who have completed two consecutive three-year terms are not eligible for reappointment to the ALB. Each vacant position is required to have a minimum of two nominations.

Nominations should include:

· LP-84 “Nomination for Appointment to the Lamb Promotion, Research and Information Board” form

· Form AD-755 Advisory Committee Membership Background Information (completed in its entirety and signed)

· Form LP-13, Nominee’s Agreement to Serve

Representation is desired from all aspects of the industry, including what USDA considers historically underserved communities. The nomination process will consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population. The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture will select individuals from the nominations.

The 13-member ALB was established to maintain and expand the market for sheep and lamb products. The board is comprised of representatives from both east and west of the Mississippi River, and all board members serve three-year terms. The board includes six producer representatives, three feeder representatives, three first handlers and one seedstock producer.

Funded through the national American Lamb Checkoff, the ALB invests the industry’s valuable resources to foster profitability and create opportunities for all sectors involved in producing American Lamb. All segments of the American Lamb Industry contribute to building the demand for American Lamb through mandatory checkoff payments. Unlike other US livestock checkoffs, funding is only collected from domestic lamb, not imported lamb. This allows ALB to focus all its efforts on creating demand for American Lamb.