Nominations sought for Colorado Noxious Weed Advisory Committee

BROOMFIELD, Colo. ­— Five positions within the State Noxious Weed Advisory Committee will become vacant in December 2018. Nominations are now being sought to fill these important positions.

The primary responsibility of the committee is to discuss Colorado's weed management challenges and craft solutions that best reflect public and private interests. The committee then makes recommendations to the Colorado Department of Agriculture concerning designation of state noxious weeds; classification of state noxious weeds; development and implementation of state weed management plans; and prescribed techniques for eradication, containment and suppression of state noxious weeds.

The members of this committee play an important role in shaping department and state policy concerning noxious weeds. Their recommendations help protect landowners and the environment. The committee consists of 17 members who are appointed by the commissioner of agriculture. CDA makes every effort to balance the interests of the committee and to ensure different geographic areas of the state are represented equally. They meet quarterly at the Broomfield office, with at least one field trip and meeting out of the Denver area annually. Terms are two years in length and appointees are limited to two full consecutive terms each.

Positions becoming vacant in December are:

Agricultural producer (two positions) – one who engages in farming or ranching or growing non-traditional specialty crops.

Private landowner (one position) – one who can represent private landowners on the committee.

At-large (two positions) – one who can represent a perspective or profession or geographical area not served currently on the committee.

Nominations are currently being accepted and must be submitted no later than December 1st. More information can be found on the Noxious Weed program web page at https://www.colorado.gov/agconservation/noxious-weed-advisory-committee.