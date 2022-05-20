Nominations wanted for 2022 Watrous Pioneer Award

Doc and Helen (Petteys) Watrous were true pioneers of our community, going back to Helen’s father, Alonzo Petteys, who, along with JR Ryland, bought and deeded the land known as Memorial Park and the Morgan County Fairgrounds. These people knew Morgan County was a special place and wanted to recognize those who had helped and continue to help pioneer our community.

Since 1975, the Brush Rodeo Association has recognized a Morgan County member/family that has helped build the Morgan County community through dedication and true “Pioneer Spirit.”

A recipient of this award must be 65 years of age or older or a family representing 65 or more years in our community. The recipient of this award is recognized during the rodeo on July 3, “Pioneer Night,” where all who are 62 get in free — a long-standing tradition that must not go unnoticed.

Nominations must be received by June 10, 2022.

To obtain an application for the 2022 award, please contact Chuck Miller, (970) 842-5575 cmiller@ama-auctions.com .