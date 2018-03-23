Nonprofits sue Trump administration over organic livestock rule

Four nonprofit groups have sued Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue over the Trump administration's decision to withdraw the rule requiring stiffer regulations on animals on certified organic farms.

The four groups — the Center for Food Safety, the Center for Environmental Health, Cultivate Oregon and the International Center for Technology Assessment — sued Perdue in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The groups charged that the revocation of the Organic Livestock Rule is unlawful, arbitrary and capricious, and asks the court to set aside or vacate USDA's rule withdrawing the rule and reinstate it.

In a news release, the Center for Food Safety noted that the rule "established clear minimum spacing requirements and specified the quality of outdoor space that must be provided for organic poultry," and said it was the culmination of over a decade of work by organic stakeholders and the National Organic Standards Board.

"The Trump administration's outrageous and unlawful decision is an existential threat to the future of organic as a meaningful label that Americans can rely on," said George Kimbrell, CFS legal director and counsel in the case. "The hardworking American families who spend the extra money to buy organic food do not deserve to be cheated by the President's endorsement of 'fake' organic."