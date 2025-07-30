Norfolk conference to focus on drones in agriculture

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The third annual Nebraska Agriculture and Spray Drone Conference is Aug. 21-22 at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. Photo by Craig Chandler, University Communication and Marketing

Corn Drones

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Extension and Northeast Community College in Norfolk are hosting the third annual Nebraska Agriculture and Spray Drone Conference, Aug. 21-22 at the college.

As the largest agriculture drone-focused conference in the Midwest, the event brings together industry leaders, researchers, legal experts and drone innovators for two days of education, collaboration and cutting-edge insights.

“Nebraska Extension has long been a leader in drone education, hosting seven statewide events since August 2023 featuring internationally recognized experts,” said Dirk Charlson, statewide Extension educator for digital agriculture.

THE EXPERTS

Returning experts include Steve Li, Auburn University; Julius Petri, Pix4D; Jonathan Rupprecht, Rupprecht Law; Al Brunner, Federal Aviation Administration; and Kevin Knorr, Volitant Technologies. New to the lineup are Nathan Stein, AirStrikeAg; Tim Pearson, Taranis; Vaughn Tolbert, VT Insurance; and Joel Jones, Orange Coast College.

This year’s conference introduces a remote attendance option. The first 75 people to register in-person on the first day of the conference will receive a free copy of “The Evolution of Spray Drones, Their Capabilities and Challenges for Pesticide Applications” from Purdue University.

To learn more, register, or explore sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, go to https://cropwatch.unl.edu/nebraska-ag-drone-conference/ . Those with questions can call or text Charlson at (402) 460-0742.