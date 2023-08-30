North American Limousin Foundation board actions at the board of directors meeting

Due to continued increases in inflation and the cost of doing business the previous three years, the North American Limousin Foundation board of directors have approved a modest increase in registration fees that will become effective Sept. 1, 2023. Non-Lim registrations will increase $3 per head and LIMS registrations will increase $1 per head for the upcoming 2023-2024 fiscal year. All other fees will remain the same.

Annual average increases with inflation rates averaging nearly 6% over the previous three years has increased cost for NALF like other businesses. Utilities, travel, postage, rent among other items have impacted the cost of doing business like other industries. The NALF board desires to maintain the level of services provided by the association.

Registrations look to end the 2022-2023 fiscal year slightly higher than the previous year but increases in actual normal business cost have offset registration totals the previous three years. The NALF board desires to keep the finances of the association on sound footing while providing a full array of services to its membership in the upcoming years.

During the summer of 2022, the NALF board voted to move forward with the build and production of five new EPDs and two new indexes which are anticipated to be released over the next three months. Look for the additional EPDs of Dry Matter Intake, Feed Conversion, Average Daily Gain, Cost of Gain and Mature Cow weight to be released this fall. NALF will soon provide details of these new EPDs to membership prior to their release.

Soon after the release of these five EPDs, the board also approved the release of two new indexes that will be more reflective of today’s current cattle marketing conditions. The production of a new terminal index and maternal index will be released through the IGENDEC software owned by the Beef Improvement Federation. The production of NALF’s mainstream terminal index will continue into the future as well.

The North American Limousin Research Foundation research project is also moving forward. Calves at our Montana ranch cooperators are scheduled to ship to South Dakota State University this fall. Feed performance data and carcass data will be collected and analyzed in an effort to measure the effects of heterosis among contemporary breed groups of Limousin, Lim-Flex and Angus sires when bred to commercial Angus cows.

The Nominating Committee reported to the board it had slated three new candidates for the NALF board of directors for 2024. They include Dr. Matt Spangler, Nebraska, Trent Coleman, Montana, and Brian Duplaga, Ohio. In addition to three new slates, the board also approved two candidates to re-up for their second three-year term which included Rob Brawner, Nebraska, and Joey Freund, Colorado.



The board also approved to move the NALF annual business meeting at the Embassy Suites in Oklahoma City to the grounds of the Cattlemen’s Congress for members and exhibitors to attend the annual meeting more easily. Details of the annual meeting, Ken Holloway Genetics on Ice Annual Auction, National Limousin Sale, as well as the hill and pen show at the National Western Stock Show will be made available this fall via Limousin Latest and NALF’s social media outlets.

For more information about the North American Limousin Foundation, or to locate a Limousin or Lim-Flex breeder near you, visit http://www.NALF.org or call (303) 220-1693.