North American Manure Expo to be held in Brookings, SD

BROOKINGS, S.D. — This year, the North American Manure Expo will make its mark in South Dakota.

On Aug. 15-16, the Swiftel Center in Brookings, S.D., will be taken over by the North American Manure Expo looking to provide an opportunity for custom applicators and livestock producers to advance their knowledge of manure-nutrient utilization while showcasing the latest technology in manure handling, treatment and application.

NAME will feature educational sessions, an industry-specific tradeshow, facility tours and provide attendees the opportunity to compare agitation and application equipment in a side-by-side, on-field environment.

"South Dakota State University, SDSU Extension, and regional partners look forward to hosting the 2018 North American Manure Expo at the Swiftel Center in Brookings, S.D., on Aug. 15-16, 2018," said David Kringen, chair of the South Dakota planning committee. "We are lining up top-notch tours and quality educational information for both the local and national manure management industry regarding nutrient management planning and utilization, soil health, water quality, and more. On behalf of the South Dakota NAME planning committee, we welcome you to Brookings, S.D., in August."

Everyone is welcome to attend and admission is free. However, pre-registration is encouraged.

For more information, please visit: manuremanager.com/manure-expo/