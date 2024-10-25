North Platte hosting financial workshops for ag producers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A series of three workshops focused on managing agricultural family living expenses will be presented on at noon CT in North Platte during Ag Smart Money week, Nov. 4-8, at the office of Nebraska Extension in Lincoln-Logan-McPherson counties, 348 W. State Farm Road.

Ag Smart Money Week, presented by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability and Nebraska Extension, includes daily webinars and workshops focusing on budgeting, cost of production, debt management, leasing considerations and more. They will highlight tools, resources and information to help farmers and ranchers better manage financial risk to improve their business.

The three hybrid events that are part of the Family Living Expenses series offered in person in North Platte are:

• Nov. 4 at noon CT: Budgeting Family Living into Cost of Production (hybrid event)

• Nov. 6 at noon CT: Savings and Investments for Farm and Ranch Wellbeing (hybrid event)

• Nov. 8 at noon CT: Navigating Debt — Strategies for Farms and Ranches (hybrid event)

Extension personnel will be on hand to answer questions and assist attendees in understanding the information presented.

The workshops are free to attend. Registration and more information about Ag Smart Money week can be found at https://cap.unl.edu/smartmoney .