North Platte to host national beef reproductive strategies symposium Sept. 17-18

Cattle graze on Sandhills rangeland at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory near Whitman. The 2025 Applied Reproductive Strategies in Beef Cattle symposium, set for Sept. 17-18 in North Platte, will bring together producers and experts to discuss technologies that improve herd fertility, genetics and long-term sustainability. Photo by Craig Chandler, University Communication and Marketing

Gudmundsen Ranch – Whitman, Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Beef industry professionals from across the country will gather in North Platte this fall for the 2025 Applied Reproductive Strategies in Beef Cattle (ARSBC) symposium, the premier national event focused on beef cattle reproductive management.

The event will take place Sept. 17-18 at the D & N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. A pre-conference program, including a seedstock panel discussion and tour of Sustainable Beef Packing Plant, will begin Sept. 16.

The ARSBC symposium provides a unique opportunity for producers, researchers and industry professionals to engage with leading experts on current and emerging reproductive technologies, genetic selection and herd health practices.

Rick Funston, professor and reproductive physiologist with University of Nebraska Extension, said the event provides practical, science-based information producers can apply directly to their operations.

“Our goal is to equip producers with the tools they need to make informed, cost-effective decisions that improve reproductive performance and long-term sustainability,” Funston said.

THE PROGRAM

The program begins with a seedstock panel discussion hosted at TD Angus on Sept. 16, followed by two days of presentations and panel discussions featuring nationally recognized experts. Topics will include:

Estrous synchronization protocols and AI techniques

Use of sexed semen and embryo transfer

Bull fertility, biosecurity and herd health

Genetic selection for fertility and longevity

The future of reproductive technologies

Featured speakers include Rick Funston, Matt Spangler, Jordan Thomas, Mario Binelli, Ky Pohler, Pedro Fontes and others representing universities, AI companies and genetic services. Industry partners such as ABS Global, Select Sires and Genex will also participate in panel discussions.

A highlight of the pre-conference events will be a guided tour of Sustainable Beef, a new beef processing facility in North Platte.

Please go to: https://cvent.me/1axz03 for registration and sponsorship details. Early registration is encouraged.