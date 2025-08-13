North Platte to host national symposium on cattle reproductive strategies

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Cattle graze on Sandhills rangeland at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory near Whitman. The 2025 Applied Reproductive Strategies in Beef Cattle symposium, set for Sept. 17-18 in North Platte, will bring together producers and experts to discuss technologies that improve herd fertility, genetics, and long-term sustainability. Photo by Craig Chandler, University Communication and Marketing

Gudmundsen Ranch – Whitman, Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Beef industry professionals from across the country will gather in North Platte this fall for the 2025 Applied Reproductive Strategies in Beef Cattle symposium, the premier national event focused on beef cattle reproductive management.

The event is Sept. 17-18 at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. A pre-conference program — including a seedstock panel discussion at TD Angus and a guided tour of the Sustainable Beef Packing Plant, a new beef processing facility in North Platte — is Sept. 16.

The symposium provides a unique opportunity for producers, researchers and industry professionals to engage with leading experts on current and emerging reproductive technologies, genetic selection and herd health practices.

Rick Funston, professor and reproductive physiologist with Nebraska Extension, said the event provides practical, science-based information producers can apply to their operations.

PROVIDING TOOLS

“Our goal is to equip producers with the tools they need to make informed, cost-effective decisions that improve reproductive performance and long-term sustainability,” Funston said.

The symposium will feature presentations and panel discussions with nationally recognized experts. Topics will include estrous synchronization protocols and AI techniques; the use of sexed semen and embryo transfer; bull fertility, biosecurity and herd health; genetic selection for fertility and longevity; and the future of reproductive technologies.

Featured speakers include Funston, Matt Spangler, Jordan Thomas, Mario Binelli, Ky Pohler, Pedro Fontes and others representing universities, AI companies and genetic services. Industry partners such as ABS Global, Select Sires and Genex will also participate in panel discussions.

For registration and sponsorship details, visit https://beefrepro.org/arsbc . Early registration is encouraged.