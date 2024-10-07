Northeast Colorado ag students compete in FFA range judging event

Students competed in a plant identification exam as part of the competition. Courtesy photo

High school agriculture students from across northeast Colorado competed in the FFA Range Judging and Plant Identification event held on Sept. 23 at the Prairie School in New Raymer. This youth educational event was hosted by the New Raymer FFA Chapter. Peyton Kloberdanz, agriculture teacher at Prairie High School in New Raymer, coordinated the event. The West Greeley Conservation District and Pawnee Buttes Seeds, Inc. provided the funding to support this youth educational event. The Colorado Section of the Society for Range Management provided individual awards as part of their youth activities program. The State Land Board and local Natural Resources Conservation Service provided staff for proctoring and grading of scorecards. The generous support of these sponsors is greatly appreciated.

This rangeland educational youth event involved 162 agriculture students representing 15 FFA chapters in northeast Colorado. The advanced team results were Idalia- Gold; Hi Plains- Silver, and Yuma- Bronze. Beginning team winners were Akron- Gold; Hi Plains- Silver; and Holyoke- Bronze. Jenae Moberly, Idalia FFA, was recognized high individual score for combined site judging and plant identification. Tyler Wise, Liberty FFA, was recognized as the highest individual score on plant identification.

During the competition students were required to identify 30 range plant specimens and two ecological sites. During the plant identification portion students had 1 minute to identify the plant before moving on to the next plant. At the ecological site, students had to complete a rangeland inventory to determine the vegetation composition and rangeland condition of the site, and evaluate the condition of the soil surface for protection from erosion. Judging the ecological site also tested the students plant identification skills.

Following lunch guest speakers, Daniel Palic, NRCS, and Liza Nguyen, Colorado Department of Agriculture, gave interesting presentations about how to capture rainfall into the soil thereby reducing runoff and increasing plant production and soil health. The students gained special knowledge about how proper rangeland management practices can be used to regenerate rangelands and thereby sustain ecosystem goods and services provided by healthy rangelands.

The Range Judging Contest is one of many FFA Career Development Events agriculture students can participate in to test their skills and knowledge learned through their agricultural education classes. Through the Range Judging Contest students are tested on their plant identification skills and reading the landscape to determine the ecological site, condition of the rangeland, amount of usable forage, and number of animals that can be properly supported on the land.

Thank you to all the FFA advisers, conservation districts, state land board, NRCS, Pawnee Buttes Seeds, and the Colorado Section SRM for helping make this event a success for all the participating high school agriculture students. A special thank you goes out to Briggsdale rancher Emmett Jordan of Jordan Angus, for local coordination and support.