Northeast Colorado agriculture students compete in FFA range judging event

Lone Star FFA with their gold award, advanced team. Saralynn Vetter, ag teacher, not pictured. Courtesy photo

High school agriculture students from across northeast Colorado competed in the FFA Range Judging and Plant Identification event held on Sept. 26 at the Prairie School in New Raymer. This youth educational event was hosted by the New Raymer FFA Chapter. Peyton Kloberdanz, agriculture teacher at Prairie High School in New Raymer, coordinated the event. The West Greeley, Yuma County, Yuma and Haxton Conservation Districts provided the funding to support this youth educational event. The Colorado Section of the Society for Range Management provided individual awards for the high scoring individuals as part of their youth activities program. The State Land Board and local Natural Resources Conservation Service provided staff for proctoring and grading of scorecards. The generous support of these sponsors is greatly appreciated.

This rangeland educational youth event involved 160 agriculture students representing seventeen FFA chapters in northeast Colorado. The advanced team results were Lone Star – Gold; Idalia – Silver, and Akron – Bronze. Beginning team winners were Idalia – Gold; Holyoke – Silver; and New Raymer – Bronze. Addie Goldenstein, Holyoke FFA, was recognized high individual score for combined site judging and plant identification with a score of 90%. Thyne Nakiah, Lone Star FFA, was recognized as the highest individual score on plant identification with 96% correct.

Idalia FFA gold award, beginning team. Patrick Brown, ag teacher, far right. Courtesy photo Judge

During the competition students were required to identify 30 range plant specimens and two ecological sites. During the plant identification portion students had 1 minute to identify the plant before moving on to the next plant. At the ecological site, students had to complete a rangeland inventory to determine the vegetation composition and rangeland condition of the site, and evaluate the condition of the soil surface for protection from erosion. Judging the ecological site also tested the students plant identification skills.

Following lunch guest speakers, Will Owsley and Julie Elliott, gave interesting presentations about how to capture rainfall into the soil thereby reducing runoff and increasing plant production and soil health. The students gained special knowledge about how proper rangeland management practices can be used to regenerate rangelands and thereby sustain ecosystem goods and services provided by healthy rangelands.

Students evaluate the condition of a Limestone Breaks ecological site at the FFA range judging event in New Raymer, Colo. Courtesy photo Judge2

The Range Judging Contest is one of many FFA Career Development Events agriculture students can participate in to test their skills and knowledge learned through their agricultural education classes. Through the Range Judging Contest students are tested on their plant identification skills and reading the landscape to determine the ecological site, condition of the rangeland, amount of usable forage, and number of animals that can be properly supported on the land.

Thank you to all the FFA advisors, conservation districts, state land board, NRCS, and the Colorado Section SRM for helping make this event a success for all the participating high school agriculture students. A special thank you goes out to Briggsdale rancher Emmett Jordan of Jordan Angus, for local coordination and support.