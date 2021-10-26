Northeast House members to Danone: Reinstate organic dairy contracts

Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, both Maine Democrats, and Reps. Peter Welch, D-Vt, and Annie Kuster, D-N.H., on Monday sent a letter to chief executives of Danone regarding the company’s decision to terminate its contracts with 89 organic dairy farms in Maine and across the Northeast.

“By all accounts, your decision to sever the contracts of these 89 farms was one based solely on maximizing profits, regardless of the devastating consequences for the families and communities you cast aside and despite the reputational benefits and profit you gleaned from their work,” the letter read. “Clearly, your 2020 corporate revenue of $27 billion was not enough.”

The House members added, “Your actions against these Northeast farmers are in direct conflict with the B Corp commitment of ‘balancing profit with purpose’ and ‘using business as a force for good.’”

“We ask that you choose to live the values of the B Corp commitment and reinstate the contracts of these 89 farms, who have been a force for good in their communities and a source of profit for you.”